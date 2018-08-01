Facebook uncovers "sophisticated" campaign to influence upcoming US elections

Facebook says it has uncovered a new “sophisticated” campaign to influence the upcoming US mid-term elections.

The company closed dozens of fake accounts it said were involved in “coordinated, inauthentic behaviour” ahead of the November mid-term elections.

The social media giant says it’s still at the early stages of its investigation – and said it could not say for certain who was behind the campaign.

It said it was publishing what it knows so far “given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week.”

Russia

Facebook said whoever set up the accounts “went to much greater lengths” to hide their identity than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past.

“This kind of behaviour is not allowed on Facebook because we don’t want people or organizations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they’re doing,” Facebook said in a statement.

Virginia senator Mark Warner – the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee – said the discovery represented “an absolute attack on our democracy.”

He expressed "pretty high confidence" that Russia was behind the campaign.

The identified accounts sought to "promote divisions and set Americans against one another," wrote Ben Nimmo and Graham Brookie of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab in a blog post Tuesday.

The non-profit is working with Facebook to find and analyse abuse on its service.

Security

The company said it has made changes over the past year “to make this kind of abuse much harder.”

“But security is not something that’s ever done,” it said.

“We face determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics.

“It’s an arms race and we need to constantly improve too. It’s why we’re investing heavily in more people and better technology to prevent bad actors misusing Facebook — as well as working much more closely with law enforcement and other tech companies to better understand the threats we face.”

The company said nearly 300,000 people were following at least one of the newly banned accounts – and thousands expressed interest in events they promoted.

2016 election

US President Donald Trump has previously claimed that reports of Russian involvement in his 2016 election victory were a “hoax.”

After originally appearing to question whether Russian actors would attempt to interfere in the November elections, he admitted last week that they were a likely target.

He claimed however, that Democrats, not his fellow Republicans, would be the ones supported by Russia.

Harmful content

Meanwhile, Facebook bosses in Ireland are appearing before the Oireachtas Communications Committee today over the social network's handling of violent and harmful content.

Committee members will grill the executives on revelations included in the Channel 4 documentary 'Inside Facebook

The programme used hidden camera footage to show how content moderation practices are taught and applied within the company's operations in Dublin.

It found staff were instructed not to remove content, even when it violated the company's guidelines.