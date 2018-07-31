FSAI warns of "serious health risks" from undercooked beef burgers

A report from the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) is highlighting the dangers associated with serving undercooked minced beef burgers.

Caterers and restaurants are being urged to cook the meat fully to avoid potential food poisoning.

According to the FSAI, 3% of raw minced beef is known to be contaminated with a harmful type of E Coli which can lead to kidney failure.

Young children under five and elderly people are said to be 'particularly vulnerable'.

The FSAI advises that the thickest part of the burger should be cooked to a minimum temperature of 75°C before serving.

It is also warning that unsafe mince meat burgers can put a business at risk of legal action.

Dr Pamela Byrne, CEO of the FSAI, explained: "There should be no compromise on food safety. We have had people become ill due to a serious food poisoning outbreak associated with undercooked beef burgers in a catering establishment.

"Chefs and caterers must ensure that minced beef burgers are cooked thoroughly before serving and waiting staff should not ask customers how they want their minced beef burgers cooked."

She added: "Given the serious health risks associated with consuming undercooked minced beef burgers, this advice should not be taken lightly."