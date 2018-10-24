'Explosive devices' sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

Meanwhile, the CNN office in New York has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered

News
&#39;Explosive devices&#39; sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

Picture by: Gary Hershorn/Zuma Press/PA Images

Updated 16.50

Packages containing 'potential explosive devices' have been sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, officials have said.

The US Secret Service said it intercepted a 'suspicious package' on Tuesday addressed to the former US Secretary of State in New York.

In Washington DC on Wednesday morning, another package was intercepted - this time addressed to the home of Barack Obama.

In a statement, the Secret Service said: "The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such.

"Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

They added that "all available federal, state, and local resources" will be used to find those responsible.

Meanwhile, the US news network CNN said its office in New York was evacuated due to a possible suspicious device.

The NYPD confirmed there was 'police activity' in the area after a suspicious package was discovered - while the network said the premises had been evacuated out of an 'abundance of caution'.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said all the network's bureaus worldwide were searched as a precaution, but nothing was found.

CNN reporter Jim Sciutto said the explosive device has been removed from the area in an NYPD containment unit.


US Vice-President Mike Pence has condemned the "attempted attacks" against Mr Obama, Mrs Clinton and CNN.

It comes only days after officials in the US said an explosive device had been found in a mailbox at the New York home of George Soros - the billionaire who funds a number of progressive causes, and is a frequent target of right-wing criticism and conspiracy theories.

In a statement quoted by US media, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said: "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.

"These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."