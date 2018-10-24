'Explosive devices' sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

Updated 16.50

Packages containing 'potential explosive devices' have been sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, officials have said.

The US Secret Service said it intercepted a 'suspicious package' on Tuesday addressed to the former US Secretary of State in New York.

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

In Washington DC on Wednesday morning, another package was intercepted - this time addressed to the home of Barack Obama.

In a statement, the Secret Service said: "The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such.

"Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

They added that "all available federal, state, and local resources" will be used to find those responsible.

Meanwhile, the US news network CNN said its office in New York was evacuated due to a possible suspicious device.

The NYPD confirmed there was 'police activity' in the area after a suspicious package was discovered - while the network said the premises had been evacuated out of an 'abundance of caution'.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said all the network's bureaus worldwide were searched as a precaution, but nothing was found.

Latest from CNN’s President to staff (11am). pic.twitter.com/UDJ1hFIlOW — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

CNN reporter Jim Sciutto said the explosive device has been removed from the area in an NYPD containment unit.

Explosive device in transit now in NYPD containment unit. pic.twitter.com/Pt49kRm9UP — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

US Vice-President Mike Pence has condemned the "attempted attacks" against Mr Obama, Mrs Clinton and CNN.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

It comes only days after officials in the US said an explosive device had been found in a mailbox at the New York home of George Soros - the billionaire who funds a number of progressive causes, and is a frequent target of right-wing criticism and conspiracy theories.

In a statement quoted by US media, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said: "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.

"These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."