Exams commission to meet tomorrow after High Court decision on Leaving Cert appeal

The State Examinations Commission is meeting tomorrow after a Leaving Cert student won a High Court case over its appeals process.

19-year-old Rebecca Carter from Wexford took the action after she found that if her marks had been added correctly she would have received the necessary points for her preferred course.

She argued that an easily rectifiable "totting error" in her business paper meant she was awarded a lower grade than she was entitled to.

She suggested that the system was unfair as registration for her chosen course in UCD closes on September 30th.

The Commission said she would have to file a full appeal which wouldn't be completed before mid-October.

The court ruled that the SEC should determine her appeal by tomorrow.

The judge also said that any appeal system that doesn't notify a student of the outcome until a month and a half later is manifestly unfit for purpose.

He also recommended that, in future, appeals should be completed by the start of the academic year.

The commission will meet tomorrow to consider the decision, amid suggestions the ruling could impact thousands of other students looking to appeal their results.

Rebecca, who repeated the Leaving Cert this year and is hoping to study veterinary medicine, says the system needs to be looked at.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, she said: "Last year, there was actually a full question on my geography paper that wasn't corrected. This year, my geography paper has been sent off as well - there's a full page on that that hasn't been corrected as well.

"That's three mistakes with one student - the system certainly has some flaws that need to be fixed."