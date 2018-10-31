Ex-Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan appointed to UN role

The former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has been appointed as Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security at the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced her appointment on Wednesday.

Ms O'Sullivan succeeds Fadzai Gwaradzimba of Zimbabwe in the role.

She will be responsible for the day-to-day overall management of the department and supporting the Under-Secretary-General in overall leadership and management.

Ms O'Sullivan has over 36 years of experience in the international law enforcement and security environment.

She stepped down from her role as Garda Commissioner back in September 2017 amid a number of controversies - including fake Garda breath tests.

Before that, she was the interim Acting Commissioner - having entered the force in June 1981 and progressed through the ranks.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) was formally established in January 2005.

It performs a large range of functions - from ensuring the security of UN compounds, providing close protection services, and investigating incidents, to providing training on safety and security policies and procedures.

Its staff also identifies security trends, develops security plans and ensures crisis preparedness.

The UN says: "Ms O'Sullivan brings to the role her extensive experience in international safety and security management, strategic management and leadership.

"She is a leader in partnership building, leading teams and able to manage complexity and to drive strategic change.

"She also brings an in-depth knowledge of international security, crisis management, strategic and institutional leadership and gender issues to the position."

Born in Ireland in 1960, sheholds a Master of Business Studies (MBS) in Strategic Management and Planning from the Michael Smurfit School of Business, University College Dublin and a Bachelor of Arts in Police Management by Garda College and University of Limerick.

She is married and has three sons.