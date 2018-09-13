Eurovision announces Tel Aviv to host next year's contest

The organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest have announced the 2019 event will be held in Tel Aviv.

It follows speculation that the show could have taken place in the disputed city of Jerusalem.

Israeli singer Netta won the show in Lisbon earlier this year with her song, 'Toy'.

When she took to the stage, she proclaimed: "Next time in Jerusalem!".

But the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group have confirmed the show will be held in the Expo Tel Aviv Convention Centre across three days in May next year.

The semi-finals will take place on May 14th and 16th - with the Grand Final on May 18th.

The decision was taken after the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, were asked to present at least two potential candidate cities.

Eurovision Song Contest Tel Aviv 2019 © EBU

Jon Ola Sand, the EBU's executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest, said: "We'd like to thank all the Israeli cities who bid to host the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, and KAN who conducted an expert and thorough assessment to help us make the final decision.

"All the bids were exemplary but in the end we decided that Tel Aviv provides the best overall setup for the world's largest live music event.

"We are excited to bring the contest to a brand new city and are looking forward to working together with KAN to make 2019’s Eurovision Song Contest the most spectacular one yet."



Tel Aviv will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time.

However musicians and political activists here have joined forces to call for a boycott of the event.

Critics say no Irish entry should be sent to Israel in protest over the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign have argued: "Ireland must play no part in the art-washing of Israeli oppression".

Almost 8,000 people have signed a petition calling for an Irish boycott.