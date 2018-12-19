European Commission to unveil plans for a no-deal Brexit

The European Commission will is to unveil its latest plans for dealing with a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday.

It is expected to warn of long border queues and scaled back flight schedules as part of preparations for the UK leaving without a deal.

The Financial Times reports that the commission will set out a package of 14 contingency proposals to avoid the worst effects of a cliff-edge exit.

It will also propose 14 legal acts across EU level to cope with an abrupt Brexit and ensure a measure of continuity.

On air travel, it will suggest two legal acts to allow airlines to fly point to point between London and European cities - the most basic form of landing rights.

On Tuesday, the British cabinet agreed to step up preparations as well in case Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement is voted down.

Britian's Home Secretary Sajid Javid will also outline plans on Wednesday to meet "the clear instruction to get control over our borders" when he reveals a new post-Brexit immigration system.

Details of the UK government's proposals will be published with just 100 days before the UK leaves the EU.

The non-EU British passport | File photo

Mr Javid is to unveil a new single, skills-based system to mark the end of EU free movement rules to be introduced after the end of the planned Brexit transition period from 2021.

A British government white paper will include details of a new visa route for skilled workers and no cap for high-skilled professions such as doctors and engineers.

Britain's Home Office said the UK will have "full control" over who comes to the country, with "everyone needing permission before they arrive" and net migration being reduced to "sustainable levels".

The proposals have been prepared following the recommendations made by a Migration Advisory Committee earlier this year, which suggested EU citizens be given no preference over those from countries outside the bloc.

Mr Javid said: "We are delivering on the clear instruction to get control over our borders and will bring in a new system that works in the interest of the British people.

"It will be a single, skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather than where they come from - maximising the benefits of immigration and demonstrating the UK is open for business."

Additional reporting: IRN