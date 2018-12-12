Estonian hitman jailed over gangland murder conspiracy

Imre Arakas was jailed for his role in the attempted murder of James Gately in Belfast
An Estonian hitman has been sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to murder a man as part of the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.
Imre Arakas was jailed for his role in the attempted murder of James Gately in Belfast.
The 60-year-old former soldier was arrested in Dublin last year by Gardaí investigating the Hutch-Kinahan feud.
He had arrived in Dublin two days before armed Gardaí burst into a house in Blakestown in west Dublin to take him into custody.
Investigators had received intelligence that he was coming to Ireland - and a surveillance operation was put in place.
Messages containing details about a man called James Gately, including his home, car and movements were found on his phone.
Mr Gately has links to the Hutch family and a number of attempts have already been made on his life.
This morning, the three judges of the Special Criminal Court said his proposed contribution was “essential, high-level, intentional and determined.”
He was sentenced to six years in prison.