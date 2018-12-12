Estonian hitman jailed over gangland murder conspiracy

An Estonian hitman has been sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to murder a man as part of the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

Imre Arakas was jailed for his role in the attempted murder of James Gately in Belfast.

The 60-year-old former soldier was arrested in Dublin last year by Gardaí investigating the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

He had arrived in Dublin two days before armed Gardaí burst into a house in Blakestown in west Dublin to take him into custody.

Investigators had received intelligence that he was coming to Ireland - and a surveillance operation was put in place.

Messages containing details about a man called James Gately, including his home, car and movements were found on his phone.

Mr Gately has links to the Hutch family and a number of attempts have already been made on his life.

This morning, the three judges of the Special Criminal Court said his proposed contribution was “essential, high-level, intentional and determined.”

He was sentenced to six years in prison.