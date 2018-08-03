Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner of Zimbabwe election as opposition rejects results

Zimbabwe's electoral commission has announced that incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa has won the country's presidential election.

Official results showed the Zanu-PF leader - who took over from Robert Mugabe last year - with 50.8%, compared to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

This week's vote marked the first election since Mugabe was ousted after three decades in power.

President Mnangagwa said he was 'humbled' to have been elected, hailing it as a "new beginning" for the country.

Thank you Zimbabwe!



I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.



Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.



This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

Mr Chamisa's party, the MDC, rejected the results - describing them as 'fake'.

A spokesperson told reporters: "The results that have been announced have not been verified by us."

Both sides had declared victory ahead of the official announcement, with the opposition leader insisting they had won the 'popular vote'.

After initial results from the parliamentary election saw Zanu-PF secure a majority of seats earlier this week, there were violent clashes on the streets of the capital Harare between protesters and security forces.

Officials said six people died, with at least 14 others injured.

Demonstrators claimed the vote was rigged.

International election observers expressed "grave concern" over the outbreaks of post-election violence, urging people to "pursue grievances peacefully and through the established legal channels".

EU observers had previously voiced concerns over an "un-level playing field" during the election campaign, highlighting issues such as "intimidation of voters" and "overt bias" in state media.