Man arrested after suspect device found at Smithfield courthouse in Dublin

A man has been arrested after he entered Smithfied courthouse in Dublin, with what was believed to be a firearm and a suspect device.

Gardaí received reports of the situation at around 11:30am on Thursday.

Image: Stephanie Rohan

The man has since been arrested and is currently being held at Bridewell Garda station.

Gardaí say an imitation firearm has been seized, and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are at the scene to examine the suspect device.

The courthouse has been evacuated and a scene is in place.

They say investigations are ongoing.

Image: Stephanie Rohan

The Luas operator says the Red Line is running only between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse on instruction from the Gardaí.

There is no service between Blackhorse and the City/The Point.