Electric cars 'unlikely' to be mainstream in Ireland until 2033, research finds

New research has revealed full electric cars are unlikely to hit main stream adoption in Ireland until 2033.

While hybrid will out pass diesel models within the next 12 to 24 months.

The survey of 690 Irish car drivers intending to purchase a new or used passenger vehicle within the next 24 months, found that 26% of respondents are likely to opt for self-charging hybrid electric cars, making them now the second most popular car choice after petrol.

On the topic of what people intend purchasing for their next car, petrol ranked highest at 38% - followed by self-charging hybrid electric at 26%, diesel at 25%, full-electric at 7% and plug-in hybrid at 4%.

The nationally representative study, which was conducted by iReach on behalf of Toyota Ireland, sought opinions and preferences on preferred propulsion choices for passenger cars.

Of those who said they were unlikely to purchase an electric car in the near future, when asked about their longer-term potential to purchase full-electric, 2% could see themselves moving into full-electric within three to five years, 19% within six to 10 years and 24% within 11 to 15 years.

Source: Toyota Ireland

Rounding these figures up and adding in the 7% of respondents who are likely to choose an electric within the next 24 months, in theory it will take until 2033 for 52% of the current driving population to likely make the switch to electric.

According to the survey preference for diesel passenger cars has fallen to 25%.

Of those, 81% will choose diesel for its perceived cost-effectiveness, 35% believe it is the best option for their needs and 32% believe it has the best comparative resale value.

While 38% of potential car buyers intend to buy a petrol engine car within the next 24 months.

Of those, 44% cited cost-effectiveness as their top reason, followed by 42% who will opt for petrol as it is what they know best and have used most often, and 34% believe it best suits their needs.

However, when looking to the future a lower 23% believe it is the best option for the next five to 10 years.

Only 4% of respondents are likely to purchase a plug-in hybrid as their next car, with 97% of those being confident that it is the best option for the next five to 10 years.