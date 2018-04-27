Eight women among 10 killed as police name victims of Toronto attack

Eight of the 10 people killed in the Toronto van attack on Monday were women, police have confirmed.

Inspector Bryan Bott has also released the names of the victims of the rampage which left 16 people injured.

He read out the names of the deceased:

Women

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Toronto

Andrea Bradden, 33, Woodbridge

Geraldine Brady, 83, Toronto

So He Chung, 22, Toronto

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, Toronto

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, Toronto

Ji Hun Kim, 22, Toronto

Dorothy Sewell, 80, Toronto

Men

Chul Min Kang, 45, Toronto

Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, Toronto

Toronto police announced those killed were "predominately" female after reports emerged suggesting that the attack suspect had a grudge against women.

Alek Minassian appears to have belonged to the "Incel" movement, which represents men who blame women for their inability to have sex or form relationships.

Incels have been described as extremely misogynistic.

They meet on anonymous message boards to vent their frustrations about perceived injustices served on men by women.

Moments before mowing down eight innocent women and two men on a busy Toronto street, Minassian wrote on Facebook: "The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!".

Elliot Rodger was a college dropout who shot six people dead on the University of California campus in Santa Barbara in 2014.

The day before the killing spree he had uploaded a video to the internet complaining about his treatment from women.

At a news conference on Friday, Inspector Bott said: "The response from the public has been overwhelming.

"A response from the public has been overwhelming: investigators have interviewed over 170 witnesses to date - and have in excess of 100 interviews left to complete.

"I would also like to thank the members of the public who have accessed the Toronto Police Web portal.

"We currently have 100-plus images that have been uploaded to that web portal."

Additional reporting: IRN