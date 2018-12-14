EU leaders insist there'll be 'no renegotiation' of Brexit deal

Theresa May has failed to secure any further meaningful concessions on the Brexit backstop deal.

EU leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday for a European Council summit, amid continued opposition to the Brexit agreement in Westminster.

After late night talks, European leaders said there would be no renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement.

They re-enforced the point that the backstop has always been designed to be a temporary measure and an 'insurance policy'.

However, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted: "We can add some clarifications... to what has been agreed upon. But there will be no renegotiations."

He added: "I do find it uncomfortable that there's an impression perhaps in the UK that it's for the EU to propose solutions - it is the UK leaving the EU.

"I would have thought it was rather more up to the British government to tell us exactly what they want."

European Council President Donald Tusk, meanwhile, noted that the backstop - if it's triggered at all - would only apply 'unless and until' another agreement is reached to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

Donald Tusk confirms nothing has changed about the backstop after tonight’s meeting. It’s a temporary measure designed to be in place unless and until a better deal is reached #Brexit pic.twitter.com/A2GFltWxE0 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) December 13, 2018

However, he also said: "The [EU] stands by this agreement and intends to proceed with its ratification. It is not open for renegotiation."

European leaders also called for work to prepare for a potential no-deal Brexit and "all possible outcomes" to be intensified.

Mrs May travelled to Brussels on Thursday only hours after surviving a Conservative Party confidence vote in Westminster.

A majority of MPs appear to oppose the deal, with parties such as the DUP - which is propping up Mrs May's government - calling for the backstop to be backed altogether.

A House of Commons schedule released yesterday indicated that the postponed 'meaningful vote' on the Brexit deal may not take place until January - but the British Prime Minister is likely to continue to struggle to sell the deal to its opponents before then.