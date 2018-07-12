Dublin-based Ryanair pilots announce plans for two more strikes this month

Dublin-based Ryanair pilots have confirmed they are planning to hold two more days of strikes later this month.

The Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) - a branch of the Fórsa union - announced the plans this evening, as its first 24-hour strike continues.

It now says it is giving notice that it intends to hold two more one-day strikes on Friday 20th July and Tuesday 24th July.

In a statement, Fórsa said: "The union and management found some common ground in talks yesterday (Wednesday) on the proposal that a joint working group could help the parties agree on a fair and transparent method to govern base transfer arrangements and related matters, but failed to reach agreement on the terms of reference for such a group.

"On a number of occasions in recent months, there have been suggestions that third-party facilitation could assist in reaching consensus on issues of disagreement. It is, therefore, regrettable that Ryanair management has so far rejected the suggestion of third party assistance.”

Ryanair cancelled 30 flights between the UK and Ireland today as a result of the 24-hour strike.

In a statement this evening, the airline claimed the strike by the Dublin-based pilots today 'achieved nothing'.

It added: "We hope they will now accept our offer to set up a working group to discuss, explain and resolve their issues."