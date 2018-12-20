Dublin tops global list for spending on dining out

Dublin has come first in a global list of cities for spending money on dining out.

According to Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index Indulgences report, visitors to Dublin spent a greater proportion on dining out than any other city studied.

Visitors to the capital spend 36% of their travel budget to treat themselves to a meal out.

The report looks into where and what overseas travelers spend the most on.

It shows visitors spent US$800m (€697m) here in 2017.

Dubai was the top city for the most amount spent by international visitors on dining out, at US$5.94bn (€5.17bn).

Other global cities such as Singapore and London were also in the top 10 - but travelers are spending a lower percentage of their budget on food in those cities.

Data analysed by Mastercard also shows that tourism is booming in the city, with visitor expenditure growing 13.5% year-on-year.

It looked into overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash.

This is the highest rate of growth since the first quarter of 2016, and is being driven by travelers from the US, France and China.

Sonya Geelon is country manager for Mastercard in Ireland: "The quality of food and fantastic experiences available when dining out in Dublin is now globally renowned, and this report just shows that overseas travelers are coming from far and wide to enjoy and prioritise the culinary delights that our city has to offer".