Dublin school asks students to stay home over fire safety fears

Transition Year students at a Dublin school have been asked to stay at home this week due to fire safety fears.

A section of the building at Ardgillan Community College in Dublin was closed with immediate effect over the weekend.

The Department of Education and school management took the decision after a fire safety assessment found 'significant structural issues.'

Up to 200 students will be taking classes elsewhere in the interests of the health and safety of the students.

Paddy Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer in the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board said the there are 910 students enrolled in the school.

“There is about 90 transition years involved, so they have been asked to stay at home,” he said.

“That will allow us to manage the rest of the students within the school building – the new school building, which is a phase two building.

“We hope that after the mid-term break there will be other arrangements to ensure that every student gets education from then on.”