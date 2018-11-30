Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January

Lillie's Bordello, one of Dublin's best-known nightclubs, is to close in January.

The high-end club has been operating on Grafton Street since the early 1990s.

Over the last two-decades, it's become one of the city's notable 'celebrity haunts' - with guests such as Rihanna, Julia Roberts, David Hasselhof and Mick Jagger among those who've visited the city centre club.

The venue is part of the Porterhouse Group, which also operates the nearby Porterhouse Central pub.

Announcing the decision to close the club, the group said it has 'exciting plans' for the venue which will be revealed next year.

Speaking earlier, owner Liam LaHart said 'times are changing' and they wanted to leave the venue 'on a high'.

He explained: "The nightclub business is quite difficult, and we're probably looking at more late bars than nightclubs for our model of business.

"There's so much variety in Dublin city centre... and we're going to have a cracking new venue open in the spring."

Lillie's Bordello will continue to operate through the Christmas seasons, before shutting its doors on January 19th.

Mr LaHart added that they'll then close for six weeks, before re-opening as a new venue.

The Irish Times earlier this year reported that the company behind Lillie's recorded profits of €2.8 million for the year to the end of February 2017.