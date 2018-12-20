Dublin gangland figure Brian Rattigan to be sentenced next month for manslaughter

The sister of a man stabbed to death in 2001 by Dublin gangland figure Brian Rattigan says the timing of his apology is convenient.

She was speaking at his sentence hearing for the manslaughter of Declan Gavin who was killed outside a fast food restaurant in Crumlin.

The death of Mr Gavin outside Abrakebabra in Crumlin seventeen years ago is believed to have been the spark that ignited the so-called Crumlin/Drimnagh gangland feud that went on to claim 15 more lives.

Brian Rattigan was convicted of his murder in 2009, but that was overturned by the Supreme Court last year.

Rather than run what would have been a second retrial, the DPP decided to accept his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter for what was described as “exceptional circumstances” - including the reluctance of some witnesses to give evidence and the death of eye-witness David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in Dublin as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Tara Gavin said she had been waiting almost 18 years to hear what she knew less than 24 hours after her brother’s death – that Rattigan was responsible.

In Rattigan’s letter of apology to Mr Gavin’s mother, he said he has regretted that night in silence ever since.

In her victim impact statement, Mr Gavin's sister said the timing of the apology, after so many years in total denial, is a little too convenient.

He’ll be sentenced for manslaughter next month.