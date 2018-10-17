Dublin event featuring Saudi ambassador cancelled over missing journalist

A Dublin business event that was due to feature the Saudi ambassador has been cancelled amid ongoing controversy over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The joint IBEC/Irish Saudi Arabia Business Council (ISABC) was scheduled to host a “speaking event” at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin tomorrow.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nail Al Jubeir was due to speak alongside IBEI chief executive Danny McCaoy and other business representatives.

However, following pressure from the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and others, the event has now been cancelled.

Mr Khashoggi (60) has not been seen since entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul over two weeks ago.

Turkish police gather outside the residence of the Saudi consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi in Istanbul, 17-10-2018. Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Press Association Images

Missing

Reports from Turkey increasingly suggest that Mr Khashoggi was lilled and dismembered inside the building by a 15-member Saudi "assassination squad."

A senior Turkish Turkish official said police found evidence during searches on the consulate on Monday night that he died inside the building.

Meanwhile Turkish authorities have reportedly uncovered audio evidence recording his alleged torture and murder.

Officials are investigating whether the Washington Post correspondent's body was disposed of at the nearby official residence of Saudi consul Mohammed al-Otaibi.

Consul's residence search

On Wednesday afternoon, Turkish police entered the residence after protracted negotiations with Riyadh over the terms of a search.

Around a dozen forensics officers, carrying extensive equipment, went in to the building, where they will also search the garden.

Mr al-Otaibi, reportedly left Turkey hours after the search of his property was announced.

US President Donald Trump says he has asked Turkey for copies of the audio and video intelligence if it exists.

A Turkish police officer walks inside the property of the residence of the Saudi consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi, 17-10-2018. Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Press Association Images

Cancellation

In a statement this evening, the NUJ welcomed the cancellation of the Dublin event.

NUJ Irish Secretary Séamus Dooley said: “We note the decision of IBEC to cancel tomorrow’s conference and welcome their prompt reaction.”

“This conference had been planned for some time and it is appropriate that in the worsening situation in Saudi Arabia that the government and Irish companies take a new look at plans to strengthen links with the Saudi regime.”

The cancellation follows the decision by the head of the IMF Christine Lagarde and a range of other business leaders to pull out of an investment conference that is due to take place in Saudi Arabia at the end of the month.

Additional reporting IRN