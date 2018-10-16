Jamal Khashoggi investigation: Turkish police to search Saudi consul's residence

Updated 10:50

Turkish police are due to search the Saudi consul's residence in Istanbul as the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh earlier this morning to discuss the case with the country’s King Salman.

Mr Khashoggi - a critic of the Saudi crown prince - vanished after going to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities believe he was murdered.

Overnight, Turkish forensic teams searched the consulate building; with the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying they were looking for the presence.

The search of the consul's residence follows reports that a car drove the short distance between the two buildings shortly after Mr Khashoggi entered the building.

Forensic officers will also return to the main consulate building later today.

There is speculation this morning that Saudi officials may be preparing to admit he was killed during a botched investigation – however the reports remain unconfirmed.

CNN reports that the regime will say that neither King Salman or his son, Crown Prince Mohammed, ordered the killing.

Speaking on Monday, US President Donald Trump said the Saudi King denied "any knowledge of whatever may have happened" during a phone call.

He has said he is aware of the CNN story – but warned that “nobody knows if it is an official report.”

The entrance to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Turkey has claimed that he was killed and dismembered inside the building by a 15-member Saudi "assassination squad" and has said it has evidence to support their claims.

Saudi officials have called all the allegations "baseless", but have offered no evidence the journalist left the consulate.

The search of the building has now been completed.

A Turkish forensic police officer searches for evidence on the rooftop of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, 15-10-2018. Image: Emrah Gurel/AP/Press Association Images

Yesterday, the UK, France and Germany jointly insisted there needed to be a 'credible investigation' to find out what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.

The three countries' foreign ministers said: "We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities."

The US State Department also has urged a thorough investigation into the disappearance.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump pledged there would be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if Mr Khashoggi was killed under orders from Saudi authorities.

However, he ruled out cutting arms sales to the Middle Eastern kingdom – with a €110bn (€95bn) weapons deal still on the table.

President Trump said pulling back on the sale would impact on American jobs – with other countries ready to step in and hijack the deal.