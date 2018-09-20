Dublin City Council to provide free sanitary products in its buildings

Dublin City Councillors have supported a proposal to provide free sanitary products in all Dublin City Council buildings.

This will see them available in places such as community centres, swimming pools and libraries.

The plan was put forward by Labour Councillor Rebecca Moynihan.

She said: "I'm delighted that my fellow councillors have agreed with my proposal to provide free sanitary products in all Dublin City Council buildings including community centres, swimming pools and libraries.

"Period poverty is a very real problem issue for women in low income households.

"In passing this motion today, Dublin City Council has accepted that we have a responsibility to break down the stigma around periods and tackling period poverty."

A survey by Plan International Ireland suggested that more than 50% of Irish girls aged 12-19 have experienced issues around the affordability of sanitary products.

Councillor Moynihan added: "Low income families shouldn't have the additional burden of struggling to afford sanitary products.

"Homeless women should not have to be suffering on the streets, or young girls should not be missing school once a month because they just can't afford sanitary protection.

"Women who are in these situations, often find themselves barely being able to afford essentials like sanitary products, which can often be priced as if they are luxury goods."

"While providing free sanitary products in Dublin City Councils buildings is a really progressive step, I hope that the Government will follow Scotland's lead and take action in the upcoming budget to provide free sanitary products in all schools and colleges."

Scotland became the first country in the world to provide free sanitary products to female students back in August.

Councillor Moynihan said her next step will be to see how it is implemented and put a motion to the council's Budget Meeting "if needs be".