Dublin Bus to no longer refund customers who overpay

Dublin Bus has announced it is to stop refunding customers who overpay in cash.

The change will take effect from Sunday September 9th.

From that time, customers will no longer be issued a 'refund due' receipt if they overpay for their journey with cash.

Instead, they will be given an 'extra payment' receipt that is non-redeemable.

The company says the extra change will go towards "continuing to improve our services" and funding the Community Spirit Awards.

This is an initiative that has helped almost 1,800 voluntary groups through unclaimed passenger change.

It says the removal of the refund option is "consistent with the National Transport Authority's welcome intention to move to cashless operations on all buses".

The National Transport Authority is responsible for all aspects of the regulation of fares and ticketing.

People can also redeem previous 'refund due' receipts from Dublin Bus' head office on O'Connell Street.

The company is advising customers to use a Leap Card, or have the exact fare for their journey.