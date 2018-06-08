Drugs worth €13,200 seized in south Dublin

Ketamine and methamphetamine worth an estimated €13,200 have been seized in south Dublin.

Revenue officers seized the drugs at a business premises in Dun Laoghaire on Wednesday.

The package is said to have originated in Spain, and contained 20g of ketamine and 200g of methamphetamine.

Gardaí arrested a 34-year-old Chinese man in connection with the investigation.

He is being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation is said to have been art of an ongoing joint investigation by gardaí and Revenue targeting drug importation.