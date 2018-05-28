Drugs warning issued in Northern Ireland following death of man in Co Derry

Police in Northern Ireland have issued a warning about 'unknown substances', following the death of a man in the Derry area.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the 34-year-old in the Moneymore area, with a post mortem set to take place.

A 'possible link to drug or substance abuse' is said to be a strong line of enquiry.

Another 26-year-old man is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe that drugs may be a factor in both incidents.

“We also believe that a number of other people may have sought medical attention last night after becoming unwell following the consumption of drugs."

He added: “We would strongly advise anyone considering taking any type of substance not to do so. Our advice is very simple: Do not take illegal drugs; do not take prescription medication that has not been prescribed for you and do not mix either with alcohol. The consequences of ignoring this advice can be life-threatening.

“If you have taken drugs or other substances and are feeling unwell please see medical attention immediately."

Anybody with information about the incident is being used to contact the PSNI.