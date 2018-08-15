Drugs, tobacco and cash worth €250,000 seized in Limerick

Drugs, tobacco and cash worth more than €250,000 has been seized in Limerick.

It follows the search of business premises off Davis Street at around 10am yesterday morning.

Gardaí and Revenue officers were involved in the operation.

During the search, officers discovered €100,000 worth of cannabis and controlled drugs, 170,000 cigarettes and 60kg of tobacco.

The tobacco and cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €132,000, while €20,000 in cash was also found.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene, and is being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Superintendent Fergal Patwell said: "This is another significant arrest in relation to our ongoing operations targeting organised criminal gangs in Co Limerick."