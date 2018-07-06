Donald Trump to largely avoid London during his UK visit next week

Details have been revealed of Donald Trump's visit to the UK next week.

It has been confirmed the US President will meet Queen Elizabeth, while he will also spend two days in Scotland.

However, he will spend most of the trip away from London in an apparent bid to avoid the major protests being planned for the British capital during the trip.

While 'Stop Trump' demonstrations will be held in England, Scotland and Wales, organisers are hoping tens of thousands will take part in the mass 'carnival of resistance' protest in London on the Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a group of activists have been given permission to fly a 'Baby Trump' balloon near the Houses of Parliament on the Friday morning.

'Trump baby' balloon. Image: Crowdfunder.co.uk

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson, however, said the visit will be a "great display of the special relationship" between the two countries.

Speaking to journalists on @realDonaldTrump’s visit – it will be a great display of the special relationship! The President will meet with Her Majesty The Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May pic.twitter.com/dwc4jtu7Ai — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) July 6, 2018

Schedule

Both President Trump and his wife Melania are scheduled to arrive in the UK on Thursday, following a NATO summit in Belgium.

After arriving, the couple will meet Prime Minister Theresa May for a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace, birthplace of Winston Churchill.

He will stay at the US Ambassador's residence in Regent's Park in central London on Thursday night.

On Friday, both President Trump and Mrs May will visit a military site, followed by a working lunch at Mrs May's country residence at Chequers.

The Trumps will also meet the Queen at Windsor Castle, before departing for Scotland for the weekend.

Full details of the Scottish leg have not been revealed, but CNBC reports the US President is expected to play golf at one of his two Scottish courses.

During President Trump's official duties in England on Thursday and Friday, Melania Trump will have a series of events with Mrs May's husband Philip.