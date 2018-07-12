Donald Trump 'fine' with protests as he arrives in UK

Donald Trump has arrived in Britain for a four-day visit, with the US President insisting he is 'fine' with protests expected to coincide with the visit.

President Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Stansted Airport this afternoon.

They were greeted by US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and the British government's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

The couple will visit the US Embassy in London, before travelling to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire for a black-tie dinner.

Tomorrow, the US President will meet Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth, before travelling to Scotland for the weekend.

President Trump is expected to be met with significant protests during his visit, with activists hoping tens of thousands will gather in London tomorrow to demonstrate against the Trump administration's policies.

Protests on Friday will include a 'giant baby' Trump balloon which is set to be flown near the Houses of Parliament.

'Trump baby' balloon. Image: Crowdfunder.co.uk

While he will spend some time in London today and tonight, the US President's itinerary will see him largely avoid the capital - although insisted he is 'fine' with any protests.

Speaking at the NATO summit in Brussels before departing for London, President Trump said: "I think they like me a lot in the UK - I think they agree with me on immigration."

He briefly touched on the political turmoil the British government is facing over Brexit, suggesting: "I'm going to a hotspot right now, with a lot of resignations".

Trump is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki following his British visit, and today he repeated his suggestion that the meeting with the Russian leader could be the 'easiest' of his three European visits.