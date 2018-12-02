Doctors stage walk-out over preparedness for abortion services 

A group of doctors today staged a walk-out at an emergency meeting of GPs discussing the roll out of abortion services from next year.

Over 300 members were attending the Irish College of General Practitioners EGM at Malahide in Dublin - but several left in protest, over concerns their motions hadn't been put to the floor.

Some had conscientious objections to providing the service - others had concerns over increasing workloads.

The ICGP issued a statement afterwards saying the meeting went on to debate all the issues on the agenda. However a representative for the group which left, claimed 'several hundred GPs had lost confidence in the ICGP board'.