Dáil hears proposal for opt-out clause for doctors on abortion services

The Dáil has heard calls for an opt-out clause for doctors who do not want to refer women to abortion providers.

TDs debated abortion legislation on Wednesday that followed on from the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Some pro-life deputies said doctors must be given 'freedom of conscience'.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said he could not support that idea, and said it could have major consequences.

"I've read stories recently about how areas in Italy where women many have to visit numerous hospitals before finding a doctor willing to perform a termination - or indeed, they might turn to unregulated treatment.

"This cannot be allowed to occur in this jurisdiction.

"We have a duty to ensure that women in Ireland receive the healthcare that they deserve".

Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O'Loughlin said women's health must come first.

"I met with doctors and health professionals yesterday - and while I understand and empathise with the case for an opt-out clause, it cannot be at the expense of women's health.

"I respect the right to conscientious objection and the role that it plays in the professional code of health workers.

"But women's health must be paramount in all decisions that are made".

But Independent TD Carol Nolan has proposed a second referendum on abortion.

The pro-life deputy said the people should be asked to vote on proposals to provide State-funded terminations.

She thinks it is a step too far for many people.

"Taxpayers did not vote to fund abortion - and that includes many who voted to repeal, as well as over 730,000 who voted No.

"The results of a recent opinion poll carried out by Amarach showed that 60% of people opposed taxpayer funding of abortion.

"And maybe we need to have a second vote to find out if the people do want to fund abortion".