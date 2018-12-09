Details of President's €317,000 unaudited allowance to be published soon

Details of President Michael D Higgins' unaudited allowance will be published this week.

The €317,000 a year allowance - which is paid by the State - was one of the main talking points during the Presidential election earlier this year.

However, the allowance became a source of debate when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) scrutinised the President's office spending in the weeks leading up to October's election - despite objections from senior politicians over such scrutiny taking place so close to the vote.

At the time, a spokesperson for the President said the money is used to fund events, such as garden parties, at Áras an Uachtaráin.

However, some politicians argued that more accountability of spending is needed.

According to The Irish Mail on Sunday, a comprehensive report on the spending is now set to be published once the design and translation are finalised.

An Áras spokesperson confirmed the details, saying the report will be published in the next few days.

It'll cover the expenditure of President Higgins' first seven-year term in office.

President Michael D Higgins was comfortably re-elected in October, and formally began his second term last month.

Speaking during the election campaign, President Higgins said any allegations that the allowance was used to fund anything other than Áras functions were "absolutely outrageous".