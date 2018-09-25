President's Office says unaudited €317k payment used for Áras an Uachtaráin events

The President’s office has said a €317,000 allowance paid to it by the State is used to fund events in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Public Accounts Committee has been scrutinising the office’s spending today – despite objections from senior politicians.

Both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have questioned the timing of the probe – coming just a day before nominations close for the upcoming presidential campaign.

The office’s spending usually comes in at around €3m a year – however no breakdown is given and the office is exempt from Freedom of Information legislation.

As the hearing opened today, questions were raised about the €317,000 allowance – which cannot be audited by the Government or the State Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Under questioning by Fianna Fáil TD Mark MacSharry this morning, CAG Seamus McCarthy said the payment the purpose of the payment is “not prescribed in law.”

This afternoon, a spokesperson for the President said the money is used to meet costs including hospitality for guests, State Dinners and the hundreds of events held at the Áras every year.

Deputy MacSharry warned that more accountability is required regarding the President’s spending.

Critics of today’s hearing have warned that it is ill-timed and labelled it a blatant attempt to politicise the PAC and undermine President Higgins.

This afternoon, Senator Joan Freeman – one of the six candidates in the upcoming presidential election – said she believes the PAC hearing was unconstitutional.

However, she insisted that if she is elected she will “make full disclosure of all moneys spent in the Presidential Office.”

Reporting from Sean Defoe ...