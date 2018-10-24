Department of Education to meet Western Building Systems over structural concerns

Department of Education officials are to meet Western Building Systems on Thursday, after the closure of two schools and the partial closure of a section of Ardgillan Community College in Dublin.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School have been closed.

The department says it is working to "provide every support and advice necessary" to other schools which were constructed by Western Building Systems.

A dedicated communications team has also been established within the department, as focal contact points for principals.

"All principals and patrons have been contacted by phone and e-mail and the department will continue to keep them fully updated on developments", it says in a statement.

Over the course of Wednesday, arrangements were advanced for structural assessments to be carried out on all school buildings constructed by Western Building Systems with a particular construction method (steel frame, timber infill).

Three teams of contractors are to undertake assessments on Thursday and continue over the weekend and during the mid-term break.

The department adds that relevant schools will be informed as soon as a time and date has been confirmed for their assessment.

"The overriding priority of the department in taking all of the actions outlined is the health and safely of the school pupils and staff".

Minister Joe McHugh | Image: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Education Minister Joe McHugh says: "I have asked my officials in conjunction with the project managers to advance the structural assessments as quickly as possible, including over the coming weekend

"I want to try and get as many of the assessments as possible completed by the end of next week".

The department has published a list of schools constructed by Western Building Systems.

While in a statement, Western Building Systems says: "It is our understanding that the assessment of school buildings initiated by the Department of Education and Skills is focussed on two issues - fire safety and building structures.

"We understand from public reports that the department's assessment involves a range of schools, including 42 schools which we either fully or partially constructed.

"It is important, not least for pupils, parents and teachers, that accurate information is firmly established as to the process now underway.

"In respect of the 30 fire safety inspections carried out by the department, we have only received reports for 20 schools, responding to each in full.

"We continue to await receipt of the 10 outstanding reports. On the building structures, we have only received a draft report for one school."

The company adds that it has been contacted by representatives of the department to engage in the assessment process for Ardgillan Community College, Tyrellstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School, Mulhuddart.

These are the three schools that have been closed on the basis of structural concerns.