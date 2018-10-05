Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad awarded Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to end sexual violence

Updated 12:30

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to 'end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict'.

Dr Mukwege is a gynecological surgeon based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and he - along with his staff - is said to have treated thousands of women who have been sexually assaulted.

He founded the Panzi hospital in the town of Bukavu, with the facility specialising in treating survivors of sexual violence and complex gynecological injuries.

He is described as the "foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts."

Nadia Murad - a member of the Yazidi minority in northern Iraq - was raped and abused while being held captive by members of the Islamic State.

After she fled, she has publicly spoken about her experiences, and has previously been named a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/MY6IdYWN1e — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the two new laureates had made a 'crucial contribution' in raising awareness and combating war crimes.

Denis Mukwege. Picture by: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopres/DPA/PA Images

The committee said: "Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.

"Each of them in their own way has helped to give greater visibility to war-time sexual violence, so that the perpetrators can be held accountable for their actions."

President Michael D Higgins - who met Ms Murad at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2016 - congratulated the two new laureates, saying the commission's decision was 'welcome and deserved'.

President Michael D. Higgins meeting @NadiaMuradBasee at Áras an Uachtaráin today. pic.twitter.com/XDjPf7nmgs — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) November 29, 2016

He said: "Dr Mukwege has distinguished himself through his tireless work in support of rape victims and Ms Murad deserves the highest recognition for her work highlighting the plight of the Yazidi community in Iraq, and the victims of rape and war crimes in particular.



"When I met Ms Murad at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2016, I was deeply moved by her account of her sufferings and those of the Yazidi people, and greatly impressed by her dedication, commitment and dignity."

More than 330 candidates are reported to have been nominated for the award this year.