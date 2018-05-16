Deliveroo to give employees shares in the company

Food delivery company Deliveroo is to make its employees shareholders in the firm.

The move will mean all permanent staff, present and future, will be given share options.



The move will be worth nearly €11.4m for the majority of 2,000 staff at the firm which operates in 12 markets.

In a statement, Deliveroo says: "While offering staff share options is a common way for firms to recruit senior staff, very few offer them universally to all, regardless of seniority and at all levels.

"The announcement will apply to all current and future permanent employees."

However the riders who deliver the food will not be included in the scheme as they are self-employed, the company says.



Founder and CEO of Deliveroo, Will Shu, says he wanted all of the staff at the company "to be owners" and that the share options was "his way of thanking staff at the company a way of making sure this truly is our company in every way."



Following its last fundraising round the company has raised US$957m (€810m) to date and is valued at over US$2bn (€1.69bn).

Mr Shu says: "Employees at Deliveroo have made the company what it is today, and what sets us apart is our immense hunger to win, strong focus and care and a clear vision for the future.

"Our phenomenal growth and success has been made possible thanks to the hard work, commitment and passion of the people who make this company what it is, and that deserves recognition which is why I want all employees to be owners in Deliveroo and to have a real stake in the company's future as we expand and grow."

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, and is available in over 200 cities in 12 different markets - including Ireland, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Hong Kong and Australia.