Defence Forces members remembered at Veterans Day commemoration

Paul Kehoe laid a wreath and inspected Irish UN Veterans Association personnel

Veterans Day commemorations in Collins Barracks, Dublin | Image via @defenceforces on Twitter

Ceremonies have been held to recognise and honour former servicemen and women in the Irish Defence Forces.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, laid a wreath at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

Minister Kehoe lays a wreath at Defence Forces Veterans Day in memory of deceased members | Image via @defenceforces on Twitter

He also inspected Irish UN Veterans Association personnel.

As part of Defence Forces Veterans Day, he was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.

There was also a Defence Forces military equipment display.

Minister Kehoe inspects the Irish UN Veterans Association personnel on parade in Collins Barracks | Image via @defenceforces on Twitter

This is the fifth such Veteran's Day to take place, an event that is now held annually.

It rotates between the various military installations nationwide.

The Defence Forces also especially remembered all members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving at home or overseas service.


