Deadline to register to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum

Tuesday is the deadline for people to be included on the Register of Electors to vote in the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum.

Anyone not currently registered needs to fill in a RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a garda station, and then return it by post or by hand to a local city or county council.

Application forms are available from local authorities or on the checktheregister.ie website.

You will require form RFA2 if you are not currently on the register.

Form RFA3 is needed if you have changed your address and wish to vote at your new address.

Form RFA5 is needed if you have now become an Irish citizen and wish to be eligible to vote in all elections or referendums.

People can only vote in referendums if they are an Irish citizen living in the Republic of Ireland, or have been out of the country for less than 18 months.

You cannot register online.

The completed form must be brought to your local garda station together with photo ID.

The form needs to be signed by a garda and stamped with the station stamp.

It comes as figures from the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) show up to 150,000 young people are not registered to vote.