Up to 150,000 young people not registered to vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

It has been revealed that up to 150,000 young people are not registered to vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is urging people to make sure they have registered to vote before the deadline next Tuesday May 8th.

A RedC poll conducted for the NYCI last year found that 22% of those aged 18-29 were not registered to vote.

Based on the most recent population data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), this would mean up to 151,000 young people risk missing out on their right to vote on May 25th.

James Doorley, NYCI deputy director, said: "We know from our work with young people that the vast majority want to vote but not all are aware they have to register.

"This is particularly an issue among the more than 60,000 young people who turned 18 and became eligible to vote over in the last 12 months."

Anyone not currently registered needs to fill in the RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a garda station, and then return it by post or by hand to a local city or county council.

Mr Doorley added: "While the deadline to get your completed RFA2 form to local councils is Tuesday May 8th, with the Bank Holiday on the preceding Monday, we would encourage applicants to put the completed form in the post by latest Friday, May 4th.

"In effect that gives applicants less than a week to register, since this form also needs to be signed and stamped at a garda station we would encourage people not to leave it to the last minute".

Those unsure whether they are registered or not are being advised to Check the Register.

The NYCI has also put together a simple explainer video: