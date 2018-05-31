Data firm to create 100 new jobs in Dublin

A customer infrastructure company is to create 100 new jobs in Dublin.

Segment is opening its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in the capital.

The firm is to establish the positions, supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, in the next three years.

More than 15,000 customers - including businesses like Trivago, Trustpilot and LogMeIn - use Segment as their customer data infrastructure.

The company now has over 250 employees, and has a presence throughout North America.



The company says it selected Dublin as its EMEA base "because of its large, highly-skilled, multilingual workforce" and its role as a world-class technology hub within the region.

Segment will hire for positions at all levels across the business - including leadership, pre-sales, post-sales, support, customer success, technical roles, marketing and partnerships.

The company was recently named as one of the Top 50 Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Grace O’Rourke-Veitch, head of EMEA at Segment, said: "Segment is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth right now, and Ireland will serve as a great stepping stone for us as we further grow into the European market.

"Segment’s culture is built around impact, and Dublin’s highly-educated, multilingual workforce will play a key role in our expansion strategy."



Its headquarters, and overlooking St Stephen’s Green, were formally announced with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted with IDA Ireland.

Minister of State for Employment Pat Breen said: "I would like to congratulate Segment on the establishment of their EMEA headquarters in Dublin and I'm delighted that this investment will bring a further 100 jobs to the country.

"We have a highly-educated, energetic and flexible workforce that will contribute positively to Segment’s operations here.

"Their decision to locate here is a great expression of confidence in our ability to foster the conditions that attract investment of this kind and increases the ever-growing footprint of high-end information and communication technology (ICT) companies in Ireland."