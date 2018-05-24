Data Protection Bill 2018 is signed into law

The President Michael D Higgins has signed the Data Protection Bill 2018 into law.

The bill is set to modernise Ireland's data protection laws and create a consistent data protection regime across the European Union.

It coincides with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is coming into force across the bloc from Friday.

The GDPR is replacing the existing data protection framework.

Source: European Commission

The regulation is to strengthen individuals' control over their own personal data, and the purposes for which that data may be used.

It also sets out, in detail, the responsibilities and obligations on those that collect, use and store personal data.

Under GDPR, if someone wants to offer an internet service in exchange for your data they must get your permission in advance.

This regulation will provide greater protection for the data of 500 million citizens across the EU.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has also set up a specific website for guidance about the GDPR.