Customer and technical support firm Voxpro to create 400 new Cork jobs

Voxpro has announced the creation of 400 new jobs in Cork.

The multilingual customer experience and technical support solutions firm is opening a new office in City Gate Mahon, adjacent to its current HQ.

This announcement will see the company's total number of jobs in Ireland grow to 3,000 across Cork and Dublin - and 5,000 globally.

Its new campus in Cork will extend to almost 40,000 square feet.

The new full-time roles will be spread across the business in management, training, tech support, CX operations, sales, trust & safety and finance.

Voxpro CEO and co-founder Dan Kiely said: "After another exceptional year of growth for Voxpro, we are extremely pleased to be expanding our footprint in Cork.

"This current expansion is a direct result of growth with current partners and new partners across multiple verticals in fast growing tech".

"We've built our reputation partnering closely with some of the best known and iconic tech companies that are truly changing the world, to deliver exceptional and beautiful customer experiences".

"Looking ahead, we are excited by the opportunities that are available to us, as a result of our partnership with TELUS International - working together to combine our strengths as one team."

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: "Today's 400 job expansion represents another milestone for Voxpro - powered by TELUS International and a significant investment for Cork.

"Voxpro is a fantastic story of Irish entrepreneurship and I congratulate Linda and Dan Kiely on what they have achieved".