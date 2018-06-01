Court rejects INM challenge to corporate watchdog investigation

The ODCE want to appoint inspectors to look into INMs business affairs.
Independent News and Media has failed to block the ODCE from making an application to have inspectors appointed to look into its business affairs.
The Director of Corporate Enforcement wants to move them in on foot of what he described as “significant concerns” about the way the company is run.
INM claimed the application should not be allowed to proceed because they hadn’t been put on notice of it.
This morning, the High Court rejected their argument.