Court hears Gareth Hutch died from gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and back

The Special Criminal Court has heard that Gareth Hutch died from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and lower back.

The 36-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was attacked while getting into his car on the morning of May 24th 2016.

The prosecution believes Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 was one of two gunmen who killed Mr Hutch.

His sister Regina and Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1 are also on trial for murder - accused of participating in its planning and execution.

All three deny the charge.

A statement from the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy was read into the record today.

She conducted a post mortem on Mr Hutch and said he received four gunshot wounds – two to the back of the neck, one to his upper chest and another to the lower back.

The non-jury court has already heard about attempts to resuscitate him.

Yesterday, the three judges were shown CCTV footage of the moment Mr Hutch was shot as he was getting into his car.

The State’s key witness – a woman who claims they used her flat as a base before the killing – is yet to give her evidence.