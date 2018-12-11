WATCH: Cork school targeting Christmas number one with fundraiser for student battling cancer

Students at a Cork secondary school have hit the top of the pops with their heartfelt effort to raise funds for a pupil diagnosed with cancer.

St Colman’s College boys’ school in Fermoy has raced to number one in the Irish iTunes charts with their version of Bill Withers’ classic ‘Lean on Me.’

The students – aged between 15 and 16 years old – recorded the song in late November with the help of their music teacher Sarah Barry and producer Mark Cahill.

They have also launched a crowd funding page where they have raised nearly €9,000 for Crumlin Children's Hospital – where their friend is undergoing treatment.

The funds will also go to the Ronald McDonald house, Bumbleance and families affected by childhood cancer.

They are now hoping the song can continue its strong performance and hand them a Christmas Number One.

Teacher Claire McCarthy, who is leading the fundraising campaign, said public support for the effort had "absolutely surpassed all expectations."

"It's consumed our lives, it's a wonderful story at a time when people are busy and rushing around doing their Christmas shopping," She said.

The campaign has already gained the support of former Irish rugby stars Mike Ross, Donnacha O’Callaghan and Tommy Bowe – as well as a host of GAA stars.

You can support the campaign using the hashtag #colmasnsstandtogether and visiting the fundraising page.