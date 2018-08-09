Cork city re-introduces car ban on St Patrick Street

A priority bus corridor is being introduced on St Patrick Street in Cork from Thursday, which will see cars banned between 3.00pm and 6.30pm.

The scheme was first set up earlier in the year, but suspended after widespread criticism.



Cork Chamber say 2,637 bus journeys happen every day in Cork city, of which almost 1,000 pass through St Patrick Street.

This makes it the busiest public transport corridor in Cork.

It says: "Public transport prioritisation on St Patrick Street is only one step in a much larger plan to keep Cork moving and meet the needs of a growing city with more people and more jobs.

"It is the second phase of a plan known as the City Centre Movement Strategy (CCMS) which seeks to improve the routing of traffic around the city and create space for better public transport, which in turn will improve reliability of bus services."

The next 10 years will also see investment in improving transport in the city, including for pedestrians and cyclists.

Cork Chamber adds that key to increasing capacity "is to improve journey times and the reliability of services."

"This cannot happen without dedicated public transport corridors", it claims.

Promotional fares

The car ban will see promotional fares for public transport in the city.

Bus Éireann and Transport for Ireland (TFI) say adults using a Leap Card in the extended Red Zone - including Carrigaline, Crosshaven, Bishopstown and Ringaskiddy - can travel from 2.00pm daily for €1 per trip.

The cost is 50 cent for a child up to 19-years-old on the Child Leap Card.

The promotion will run for almost six weeks from Thursday August 9th to Saturday, September 15th.

Bus Éireann has welcomed the re-introduction of the car ban on St Patrick Street.

Operations manager Martin Walsh says: "The bus priority measures on Patrick Street reduced some of our journey times significantly, so the return of this measure is helpful in terms of combating traffic congestion."

While half price parking will be offered at Paul Street and North Main Street car parks from 1.00pm to 6.30pm each day.

And the opening hours of the city's BlackAsh Park & Ride service will be extended from 7.00am to 8.00pm - with additional stops at Eglinton Street, Merchants Quay, St Patrick's Street Grand Parade, South Mall and Angelsea Street.