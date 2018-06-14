Conor McGregor due back in court in New York

The 29-year-old is facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief

Conor McGregor is taken from the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn, 06-04-2018. Image: Theodore Parisienne/Zuma Press/PA Images

Conor McGregor is due back in court in New York today.

The 29-year-old is facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

He was released on $50,000 bail in April after handing himself into police investigating an alleged attack on a UFC bus in April.

He is accused of throwing a metal dolly cart through the window of a bus carrying UFC contestants during a media event for UFC 223.

It is claimed two fighter suffered facial injuries in the alleged incident – and a number of fights had to be cancelled at the event.

McGregor is also accused of throwing a punch at "Security detail."

The MMA star could face between seven and 11 years in prison if he fights the charges and loses.

Fellow Dublin fighter Cian Cowley was also charged and bailed in relation to the same case.

On Tuesday The Notorious tweeted a photo of himself and Cian in front of a jet before their flight to NYC.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC in 20 months and has been stripped of both his lightweight and featherweight titles.


