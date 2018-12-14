Colin Hunt named as new AIB chief executive officer

AIB has announced Colin Hunt as its next chief executive officer.

Subject to approval, he would succeed Bernard Byrne - who steps down early next year.

Mr Byrne had previously announced his plan to step down in October.

The bank says an announcement about the date of the appointment will be made in due course.

Mr Hunt joined AIB in 2016 as managing director of wholesale and institutional banking.

He previously held a number of senior positions in Macquarie Capital, Goodbody Stockbrokers, Bank of Ireland and NatWest.

He also spent time as a special advisor to former Ministers for Finance and Transport.

Mr Hunt is also is a former non-executive director of Aer Lingus, which he stood down from in January 2014.

AIB chairman Richard Pym said: "I am delighted to announce that the board has identified Colin Hunt as the successful candidate for the role of our new Chief Executive Officer.

"The board has now commenced the required regulatory fitness and probity assessment process and will consult with the Minster for Finance."