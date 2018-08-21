Cocaine and heroin worth €60,000 seized in Dublin

Cocaine and heroin worth €60,000 has been seized in Dublin, along with €10,000 in cash.

The seizure came during an operation in the Meath Street and Coombe areas of the city yesterday.

The drugs and cash were discovered during the search of a premises.

Gardaí with the Street Crime Unit also found drug paraphernalia, fraudulent passports and 'other documentation of interest'.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They have since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.