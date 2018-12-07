Cocaine and cannabis worth nearly €4m seized across Dublin

Six people have been arrested by Gardaí after almost €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in three separate operations in Dublin last night.

Three of them men were detained when Gardaí intercepted the handover of €3m euro worth of cocaine at a car park in Liffey Valley.

It is reported the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish registered vehicle.

Separately cannabis worth €800,000 was seized when Gardaí stopped a van on the Naas Road and one man was detained.

And the 6th man was arrested when €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a pre planned raid in Finglas in North Dublin.