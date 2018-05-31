Clothes bank removed from church grounds over Eighth Amendment to be reinstated

A St Vincent De Paul clothing bank is to be reinstated on the grounds of a church car park in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

It was removed by a newly-appointed parish priest, who was angry the charity did not advocate for a No vote in the recent Eighth Amendment referendum.

Fr Patrick O'Connor has told the Irish Independent that now that the campaign is over, he is happy to work closely with the society in the parish.

"During the referendum campaign, I was disappointed at the lack of a pro-life statement from the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

"Now that the campaign is over I have contacted our local SVP society to reinstate the clothes bank and I am happy to work closely with the society in the parish."

It is understood there was no directive from the church to remove clothing banks.

Last Friday, the electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment by 66.4% to 33.6%.

Meath West saw a Yes vote of 62.9%, while Meath East voted by 69.2% to repeal.