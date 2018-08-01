Clashes in Zimbabwe amid tense wait for final election results

There have been clashes between soldiers and protesters in Zimbabwe's capital, amid ongoing tensions over this week's elections in the country.

Reports from Harare suggested water cannons and tear gas were used by police and troops after opposition protesters started burning barricades.

There were unconfirmed reports that one man had been shot dead by troops.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for calm, saying "now is the time for responsibility and, above all, peace".

At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements. We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 1, 2018

Other areas of the country were reported to be calm despite the apparent unrest in parts of the capital.

Demonstrators accused the government of "stealing the election" and rigging the election.

Police block dozens of opposition party supporters from entering the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture by: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/Press Association Images

It comes as the country waits for the final results in Monday's presidential and parliamentary elections - the first since Robert Mugabe left office last year.

Incomplete election results from the country's official election commission show the ruling party ZANU-PF has won two-thirds of seats in parliament, a result which would enable it to change the country's constitution.

ZANU-PF took most rural constituencies, while the opposition MDC did well in urban areas.

Results have yet to be announced in the presidential election, but MDC leader Nelson Chamisa claimed to have 'won the popular vote' - warning of 'results manipulation'.

THANK YOU ZIMBABWE ...I’m humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election!We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 1, 2018

It's the first time in 16 years the government's allowed election monitors into the country.

EU monitors said the vote took place following a positive campaign and in an 'improved political climate', but raised concerns about about an "un-level playing field, intimidation of voters and lack of trust in the process".

In a statement today, Chief Observer Elmar Brok said: "It is imperative that the results process is credible and transparent, with a full breakdown by polling station so that confidence in the outcome can be assured. It is also imperative for all parties to await the final result and to remain peaceful throughout.

"The process must be credible and transparent, then whoever wins this election, Zimbabwe can move on, and the people of Zimbabwe can be the real winners."

Mugabe, who was ousted last year after 30 years in power, said in a news conference before the election that he could not vote for his former party ZANU-PF.